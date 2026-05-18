2025-26 Tampa Bay Lightning Player Reviews: Brandon Hagel

Brandon Hagel had a strange season for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He recorded a new career high in goals, despite missing a considerable amount of time for the first time in his NHL career. His point total dropped quite a bit from the prior season, but he was still a very effective player for the Bolts, especially in the playoffs.
Statistics
Games Played - 71 - The fewest games played for Hagel since the shortened 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Goals - 36 - The third most goals by a member of the Lightning this season. Hagel's 36 goals set a new career high, surpassing his previous high by a single goal.
Assists - 38 - The fourth most assists on the Lightning this season, the third most of Hagel's career.
Points - 74 - The third most points on the Lightning, also the third most in a season in Hagel's career.
Game-Winning Goals - 6 - A new career high for Hagel, surpassed his previous tally of four game winners.
Shots - 214 - The second time in Hagel's career that he exceeded the 200 shot threshold.
Shooting Percentage - 16.8% - 1.1% higher than Hagel's career shooting percentage.
Time on Ice - 19:46 - Nearly a minute less than the prior season, but still the second highest time on ice per game of Hagel's career.
Plus/Minus - +34 - A new career high.
Giveaways - 75 - The fourth most giveaways on the Lightning.
Takeaways - 35 - The most takeaways by a Lightning player during the 2025-26 season.
Playoffs
Goals - 6 - Hagel's six goals in seven games led the Lightning and set a new career high.
Assists - 2 - Tied for the third most on the Lightning.
Points - 8 - Tied for the team lead alongside Jake Guentzel.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 87.58 - Brandon Hagel's hardest shot during the 2025-26 season nearly exceeded the league average by four miles per hour. He placed in the 67th percentile.
Max Skating Speed - 23.22 MPH - A mile per hour faster than the league average, Hagel placed in the 90th percentile.
Total Miles Skated - 207.66 - Hagel placed in the 80th percentile.
At 27 years of age, Hagel is just now entering his prime and has become a very valuable asset for the Tampa Bay Lightning organization. Carrying a cap hit of just $6.5 million, he's quickly establishing himself as one of the best value players in the NHL.