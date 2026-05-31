2025-26 Tampa Bay Lightning Player Reviews: Brayden Point

By his standards, it was a rough season for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point. Although he says injuries didn't slow him down during the season, he did miss time with injury and didn't look like the player we've grown accustomed to seeing take the ice at Benchmark International Arena.
At 30 years of age, there are certainly going to be concerns about his eventual decline. With that being said, he's still young enough that this season can be a flash in the pan, rather than a cause for concern.
Statistics
Games Played - 63 - The fewest games played in a season of Point's career.
Goals - 18 - Tied for the fewest goals in a season of his career. He previously scored 18 goals during the 2016-17 season, which was his rookie season.
Assists - 32 - The fifth-most assists on the Lightning this season.
Points - 50 - The second-lowest point-per-game pace of Point's career, trailing just his rookie season.
Shots - 129 - The second-fewest shots on goal for Point in a single season.
Shooting Percentage - 14.0% - The lowest shooting percentage of Point's career. He finished the season 4.4% below his career average.
Time on Ice - 18:15 - The lowest ice time of Point's career outside of his rookie season.
Plus/Minus - +12 -
Giveaways - 41 - Point had the fifth-lowest giveaways per sixty amongst Lightning players who played in 20 or more games.
Takeaways - 13 - The fewest takeaways in a season in Point's career. This appears to be a trend, as he's set a new career low in two straight seasons.
Playoffs
Goals - 1 - Tied for the fewest of Point's career. He scored also was held to just a single goal during the 20`18-19 season.
Assists - 0 - Point failed to record a playoff assist for the third time in his career.
Points - 1 - The lowest point-per-game pace of Point's playoff career.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 77.27 MPH - Point's hardest shot was six miles per hour slower than the league average.
Max Skating Speed - 23.46 MPH - Despite his struggles in other areas, Point remained one of the NHL's fastest skaters, finishing in the 94th percentile for max speed.
Total Miles Skated - 188.49 - Point exceeded the league average by 65 miles, covering a considerable number of ice and placing in the 72nd percentile.
The Lightning will need Point to recapture his previous form if they want to find more success during the 2026-27 season. With that being said, he just turned 30 a couple of months ago and there's still time for him to get back on track.