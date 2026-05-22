2025-26 Tampa Bay Lightning Player Reviews: Darren Raddysh

Darren Raddysh entered the 2025-26 season with minimal expectations placed upon him. He then went on to have one of the league's most impressive breakout seasons at 30 years old and became a key part of the Tampa Bay Lightning's season. As a pending unrestricted free agent, he'll be one of the most interesting players to watch this summer, as he's gone from a contract worth less than a million dollars to the most sought after defenseman on the market in just a single season.