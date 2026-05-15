2025-26 Tampa Bay Lightning Player Reviews: Jake Guentzel

Overall, Jake Guentzel's second season with the Tampa Bay Lightning was one of the best of his career. He set new career highs in multiple counting stats and was a consistent threat for Jon Cooper on a nightly basis.
Regular Season Statistics
Games Played - 81 - Guentzel missed just a single game during the regular season. He surpassed the 80-game threshold for the fourth time in his career.
Goals - 38 - The second most on the Lightning, trailing just Nikita Kucherov. The fourth most goals in a season for Guentzel.
Assists - 50 - Once again, the second most on the team trailing just Kucherov. A new career high for Guentzel.
Points - 88 - Another career high, surpassed his previous career high of 84 points during the 2021-22 season.
Shots - 220 - Three more shots than the prior season, the fourth most in a season in Guentzel's career.
Shooting Percentage - 17.3% - A 1.6% drop from the prior season, however still 1.4% higher than his career average.
Time on Ice - 20:15 - He averaged 15 seconds more ice time per game than in his first season with the Bolts.
Game-Winning Goals - 5 - He scored five game winners for the second straight season, the fourth most on the Lightning.
Plus/Minus - +13 - Tied for the third-highest tally in his career.
Giveaways - 73 - Tied for the fifth-most giveaways on the Lightning, the second most of his career. Prior to joining the Lightning, his career-high was 48 and now he has surpassed the 70-giveaway threshold twice.
Takeaways - 23 - The fourth-most takeaways for the Bolts, the lowest takeaways-per-60 rate of his career.
Playoffs
Goals - 2 - One of only three players to score multiple goals in the Lightning's playoff run. Tied for second on the team trailing Brandon Hagel who scored six times.
Assists - 6 - Led the team.
Points - 8 - Tied for the team lead with the aforementioned Hagel.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 83.05 MPH - Guentzel's hardest shot during the season was roughly half a mile per hour slower than the league average.
Max Skating Speed - 22.26 MPH - Guentzel's max speed was just over league average, as he placed in the 51st percentile.
Total Miles Skated - 252.15 - Over the course of the 2025-26 season, Guentzel covered more ice than almost anyone. He ranked in the 96th percentile.
The 2025-26 season was certainly one to remember for Jake Guentzel. He found ways to contribute on a nightly basis while setting career highs in assists and points. Even more importantly, he was one of the Bolts' top performers in the playoffs.