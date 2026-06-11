2026 Lightning Potential Free Agent Targets: John Carlson

While Carlson is considerably older than Raddysh, he'll likely carry a lower cap hit on a shorter term contract. He's also been more consistent throughout his career, so it's easier to predict what you'll get from him, as Raddysh's value is all based on a singular breakout season. Assuming he's in the lineup for the majority of the season, Carlson is a defenseman who can contribute anywhere from 50-70 points and can quarterback the power play.