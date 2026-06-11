2026 Lightning Potential Free Agent Targets: John Carlson

If the Tampa Bay Lightning let Darren Raddysh hit unrestricted free agency on July 1, they'll need to find a right-handed puck-moving defenseman to fill a pretty big hole on the blue line. It'll be difficult to do, as there typically aren't too many players fitting that description who hit the open market, but there is one clear option: John Carlson.
In May, insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Carlson was looking to return to the East Coast on an episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast. While the majority of conversations have been centered around the Philadelphia Flyers as a potential landing spot for the 36-year-old blue liner, if those two sides are unable to reach an agreement, Carlson could perfectly slot in as a temporary replacement for Raddysh.
While Carlson is considerably older than Raddysh, he'll likely carry a lower cap hit on a shorter term contract. He's also been more consistent throughout his career, so it's easier to predict what you'll get from him, as Raddysh's value is all based on a singular breakout season. Assuming he's in the lineup for the majority of the season, Carlson is a defenseman who can contribute anywhere from 50-70 points and can quarterback the power play.
2025-26 Statistics
Games Played - 71
Goals - 14
Assists - 46
Points - 60
Shots - 153
Shooting Percentage - 9.2%
Time on Ice - 23:10
Plus/Minus - +9
Given the amount of time Carlson spent with the Washington Capitals, it seems many are expecting him to go to the northeastern part of the United States, but if he's unable to get a deal done up there, he could be a perfect stopgap while the Lightning try to locate their long term replacement for Raddysh.