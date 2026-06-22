2026 NHL Draft: The History of the 58th Overall Pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning's first pick at the 2026 NHL Draft, unless something drastically changes, will be the 58th overall selection. The Lightning have had success with that pick in the past, as it's where they picked their current superstar forward, Nikita Kucherov.
Unsurprisingly, Kucherov, who the Lightning selected 58th overall during the 2011 NHL Draft, leads players drafted with that pick in every major offensive statistic. He's played more games, scored more goals, and tallied more assists than any other player drafted 58th overall.
Jordan Martinook of the Carolina Hurricanes has the second most games played by a 58th overall pick, and he recently added his name to the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career.
Other players like Jiri Hudler, Steve Konowalchuk, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Christian Dvorak have all carved out roles for themselves at the NHL level and had respectable careers.
All-in-all, only 15 players selected with the 58th overall pick have been able to reach the 200-game threshold that is often used to label a player as a legitimate NHLer. With that being said, 40 players drafted with that selection have been able to appear in at least one NHL game.