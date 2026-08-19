5 Lightning Players Rated Among Best Forwards In NHL 27

These Lightning forwards are some of the best in NHL 27.
EA Sports has revealed the top 300 forwards in NHL 27, and five Tampa Bay Lightning players have made the cut: Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, and Anthony Cirelli.
Kucherov has a 97 rating in NHL 27 after he had another fantastic season in 2025-26. In 76 games with the Bolts last season, he posted 44 goals, 86 assists, and 130 points. He also won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's MVP.
Hagel has been given a 90 overall rating in NHL 27. This comes after he posted 36 goals and 74 points in 71 games for the Lightning last season.
Like Hagel, Guentzel is also 90 overall in NHL 27. Guentzel was also one of Tampa Bay's best players last season, recording 38 goals and 88 points in 81 games.
Point has been given an 88 overall rating in NHL 27. The star forward had a down year for his standards in 2026-27, posting 18 goals and 50 points in 63 games. This is after he recorded 42 goals and 82 points in 77 games with Tampa Bay in 2024-25.
As for Cirelli, he has earned an 85 overall rating in NHL 27. This comes after the 29-year-old center posted 23 goals adn 52 points in 71 games last season.