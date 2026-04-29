Andrei Vasilevskiy Named Finalist for 2025-26 Vezina Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was named one of three finalists for the 2025-26 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top goaltender. The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards Show, though the date for the ceremony has not yet been announced.
Vasilevskiy delivered another elite season in net for Tampa Bay, finishing 39-15-4 with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He led the NHL in wins, ranked second in goals-against average, and finished third in save percentage, serving as a major factor in the Lightning’s 106-point season and second-place finish in the Atlantic Division.
The 31-year-old also reached another milestone, becoming just the sixth goaltender in NHL history to record nine seasons with at least 30 wins. His consistency and durability have remained a defining part of Tampa Bay’s success over the past decade.
Vasilevskiy previously won the Vezina Trophy following the 2018-19 season and has now been named a finalist six times in his career, including each of the last two seasons.
He is joined by New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin and Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman as the three finalists for this year’s award.
Voting for the Vezina Trophy is conducted by NHL general managers, who submit ballots at the conclusion of the regular season. The three goaltenders receiving the most votes are named finalists.