Andrei Vasilevskiy's Second Vezina Trophy Puts Him in Exclusive Company

When Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy earned his second career Vezina Trophy as the top goaltender in the NHL for the 2025-26 season, he joined some exclusive, legendary company.
By winning his second Vezina trophy, Vasilevskiy now has two Vezinas and a Conn Smythe Trophy on his resume. He became just the fourth goaltender in NHL history to achieve that feat and has placed his name alongside three Hockey Hall of Famers.
Philadelphia Flyers legend Bernie Parent was the first to have two Vezinas and a Conn Smythe on his resume and is one of just two goaltenders to win both awards twice. He led the Flyers to back-to-back Stanley Cups during the 1973-74 and 1974-75 seasons, earning both the Vezina and Conn Smythe on each occasion.
The following season, Montreal Canadiens legend Ken Dryden joined Parent in the exclusive club when he earned the second Vezina of his career. Dryden technically won the Conn Smythe prior to his rookie season, earning that honor when the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup in 1971 and winning the Calder Trophy the following season.
Prior to Vasilevskiy joining the club this season, the most recent goaltender to achieve this feat was Patrick Roy. He earned his second Vezina following the 1989-90 season and became the second Montreal Canadien to earn two Vezinas and a Conn Smythe. By the time he retired, he had won each award three times.
It's not a stretch by any means to call Vasilevskiy a future Hockey Hall of Famer at this point in his career, and him joining a club filled exclusively with Hall of Famers adds to his resume tremendously.