Anthony Cirelli Named Selke Finalist For Second Straight Year

Anthony Cirelli has once again earned recognition among the NHL’s elite defensive forwards.
The Tampa Bay Lightning center was named one of three finalists for the 2025–26 Selke Trophy, the league announced Wednesday. He is joined by Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalancheand Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens.
Awarded annually to “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” the Selke Trophy is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association following the regular season.
The nomination reflects another standout two-way season for Cirelli, who does all the little things to help the Lightning's defensive game. They finished second in the NHL in goal differential (+57) and third in goals against (229), securing their ninth consecutive playoff berth.
Cirelli played a central role in those numbers. He posted a career-best plus-38 rating — ranking fourth among NHL forwards, while continuing to take on heavy defensive responsibilities. He led Tampa Bay with 1,075 face-offs and logged a team-high 186:51 of shorthanded ice time among forwards, anchoring a penalty kill that ranked third in the league at 82.6%.
The Lightning outscored opponents 76-42 with Cirelli on the ice, good for a team-leading 64.4% goal share — the best of his eight full NHL seasons. Despite missing 11 games, Cirelli remained one of the team's most reliable forwards, routinely tasked with shutting down top opposing lines.
The nomination marks the second straight year Cirelli has been named a Selke finalist. He became the first player in Lightning franchise history to receive the honor last season, finishing third in voting behind Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers.