Anthony Cirelli Ruled Out for Winter Olympics

Team Canada has made an official change to its roster. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli will miss the upcoming Winter Olympics due to an injury sustained in Sunday’s Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium.
Cirelli was injured after taking an open-ice hit from Bruins forward Mark Kastelic at center ice with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. He did not return to the game. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper did not provide a detailed update on Cirelli’s status, but said the injury was “kind of a stinger."
Cirelli has absorbed his share of tough hits throughout his career and rarely misses time. With Brayden Point also sidelined, the Lightning will be without their top two centers for the last two games before the Olympic break, hosting Buffalo on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday.
“Cirelli’s a tough kid,” Cooper said. “For him not to come back, clearly there’s something wrong with him. Hopefully he’ll be OK. There’s some big games coming up ahead for him.”
Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been named as Cirelli’s replacement.