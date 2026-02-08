Blues Claim Jack Finley Off Waivers From Lightning

On Saturday, the St. Louis Blues claimed center Jack Finley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Finley, on a two-way contract this season, made Tampa Bay’s roster out of training camp but saw limited action, appearing in just 22 games and recording three points (two goals, one assist). Since Brayden Point sustained an injury on Jan. 12, Finley earned more ice time, skating in nine of the Lightning’s last 11 games before the Olympic break.
“For myself personally, I’ve been fortunate to play a lot of games down this last little stretch, and there’s things I’ve been trying to work on to be effective every night and stay in the lineup,” Finley said Thursday.
The former second-round pick, who still has two years left on his entry-level deal, admitted he’s still adjusting to the speed of the NHL while trying to use his size effectively. The Lightning also sent him on a brief conditioning stint in December. Developing that on-ice awareness has been his biggest challenge coming up from the AHL, and it’s been a focus over the past few months.
Finley also carved out a role as a right-handed faceoff option, filling a need the Lightning have had this season. He had a 48.5% success rate and went 6-for-7 Thursday night against the Panthers.
With Tampa Bay expected to get healthier following the Olympic break, and Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul all working their way back, roster moves were inevitable. Because of the Olympic roster freeze, Finley won’t need to report to the Blues until Feb. 17.