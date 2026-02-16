Brandon Hagel Scores First Olympic Goal in Canada’s 10–2 Win Over France

“Tonight was not about where we were going to finish [in the standings] or how many goals we were going to score, it was about making sure we are getting better as a team,” said Jon Cooper. “We wanted to focus on how we were playing without the puck, because if you want to win this tournament, you better not give up more than one or two goals a game. If you give up anything more than that, the game is in jeopardy, so that was a big focus tonight.”