Brandon Hagel Scores Hat Trick in Lightning Win Over Islanders

“Good road game for us. Didn't love our second obviously with giving up three, kind of the way we did it. Probably a little unlucky on the power-play goal against,” said Jon Cooper. “A great block breaks the stick and they make a play, but now you’re going into the third period tied on the road, and I thought we bent, but didn’t break. Then one of our playmakers made a play, and it was good for us.”