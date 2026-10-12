Brandon Hagel Scores Hat Trick in Lightning Win Over Islanders

Tampa Bay Lightning
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 12, 2026 1:17 AMPublished Oct 12, 2026 1:17 AM
Brandon Hagel scored a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal late in the third period, as the Lightning rallied for a 5-3 win over the Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.
After building a 2-0 lead, the Islanders came back to tie the game 3-3. Hagel put the Lightning back in front at 18:16 of the third, beating Ilya Sorokin through a screen before adding an empty-net goal just 21 seconds later to seal the win.
It was Hagel’s fourth career NHL hat trick and Tampa Bay’s fourth straight win, moving the Lightning to 4-1-0 on the season.
“I think I've scored a couple of goals like that before, just shooting through a screen so that was kind of my thought process,” said Hagel. “Obviously, I pulled up and didn't see an option. My only option was a shoot, so I shot it”
Jake Guentzel also scored twice, including a power-play goal, while Max Crozier recorded two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves.
Lightning build early lead
The Lightning got off to a strong start, with Guentzel opening the scoring at 5:45 of the first period after taking advantage of a turnover by Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
Hagel doubled the lead at 15:42, cutting across the crease before beating Sorokin. Vasilevskiy also came up with a big stop on Bo Horvat’s breakaway earlier in the period.
Islanders push back
The Islanders cut the deficit to 2-1 when Tony DeAngelo scored at 6:27 of the second period.
Guentzel restored the Lightning’s two-goal lead less than two minutes later, finishing a pass from Nikita Kucherov on the power play to make it 3-1. They’ve struggled on the power play early this season but have scored with the man advantage in each of their last two games.
The Islanders continued to push, with Pageau redirecting Schaefer’s shot before Brayden Schenn tied the game on the power play with just seven seconds left in the period.
“They pushed in the second, we kind of let them back in there,” said Guentzel. “That's what good hockey teams do. You just find a way when sometimes you don't have your best, and Vasy played unbelievable. He kept us in there in the second and third, and whenever you get a late one it helps the team."
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Hagel comes through when they need it
With the game tied heading into the third, the Lightning were tested. Hagel delivered, giving Tampa Bay the lead at 18:16 before completing his hat trick into the empty net.
“Good road game for us. Didn't love our second obviously with giving up three, kind of the way we did it. Probably a little unlucky on the power-play goal against,” said Jon Cooper. “A great block breaks the stick and they make a play, but now you’re going into the third period tied on the road, and I thought we bent, but didn’t break. Then one of our playmakers made a play, and it was good for us.”
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