Brayden Point exits game early with apparent knee injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s star center, Brayden Point, exited Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an apparent right-knee injury. Point had scored a power-play goal 4:29 into the second period but did not return to the ice.
With the Lightning up 3–0, Point got tangled with Flyers defenseman Cam York, who fell awkwardly onto his right knee, causing it to bend unnaturally. Point went down to the ice, grabbed his knee and immediately took off his gloves as Lightning head athletic trainer Tom Mulligan rushed over.
Point was able to get back to his feet, but was not able to put weight on his right leg. Nikita Kucherov assisted Mulligan in helping his teammate off the ice.
The 29-year-old been solid for the Lightning as of late, scoring 11 goals and 19 assists in 36 games. He was one of the first players named to Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics.