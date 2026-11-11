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Brayden Point Placed on Injured Reserve by Lightning

Brayden Point Placed on Injured Reserve by Lightning

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Diandra Loux
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Nov 11, 2026 12:33 PM
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On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning placed center Brayden Point on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Point exited Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets after logging just 5:35 of ice time over six shifts. The 30-year-old has five goals and 16 points through 17 games this season. Following Sunday’s game, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper acknowledged that Point would likely miss some time.

With Point sidelined, the Lightning recalled forward prospect Sam O’Reilly from the Syracuse Crunch. O’Reilly, 20, skated alongside Yanni Gourde and Jake Guentzel at Tuesday’s practice. He also got a look on the Lightning’s top power-play unit.

The 6-foot-2 forward has two goals and four points in 12 games with Syracuse to open the 2026-27 season.

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