Brayden Point Returns to Lightning Lineup vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Lightning will get a boost in their first game back from the Olympic break,\nas top center Brayden Point returns to the lineup.\n\nPoint has missed the last 11 games after suffering a lower-body injury on Jan.\n12 against the Philadelphia Flyers — an injury that also kept him off Canada’s\nOlympic roster.\n\nBefore the injury, Point\n[https://www.nhl.com/lightning/player/brayden-point-8478010] had 11 goals and 19\nassists in 36 games, and Tampa Bay will be counting on his return as the\ncondensed schedule gets underway.\n\nAnthony Cirelli, a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, is hopeful to\nreturn Saturday when the Lightning host the Sabres at Benchmark International\nArena.