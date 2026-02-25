Logo
Tampa Bay Lightning
Powered by Roundtable
Brayden Point Returns to Lightning Lineup vs. Toronto Maple Leafs cover image

Brayden Point Returns to Lightning Lineup vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Diandra Loux
4h
Partner
211Members·2,079Posts
Diandraloux@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Lightning will get a boost in their first game back from the Olympic break, as top center Brayden Point returns to the lineup.

Point has missed the last 11 games after suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers — an injury that also kept him off Canada’s Olympic roster.

Before the injury, Point had 11 goals and 19 assists in 36 games, and Tampa Bay will be counting on his return as the condensed schedule gets underway.

Anthony Cirelli, a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, is hopeful to return Saturday when the Lightning host the Sabres at Benchmark International Arena.

Brayden Point
Latest News