BREAKING: Lightning Sign Former Blackhawks Forward to Four-Year Contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Ilya Mikheyev to a four-year, $15.4 million contract.
Mikheyev, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks following stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks.
Last season in Chicago, Mikheyev scored 18 goals and added 18 assists for a total of 36 points in 77 games. As a winger, Mikheyev certainly doesn't help the Lightning address their faceoff woes, but he does add some depth scoring which will be massively beneficial for the Bolts.
Throughout his career, Mikheyev has played 427 games at the NHL level across eight seasons. During that time, he has scored 98 goals and tallied a total of 201 points. He hasn't had much playoff success though, as in 30 career playoff games, he has scored just two goals and four points.
Mikheyev was also a successful penalty killer for the Blackhawks, although his 5-on-5 defense took a major step in the wrong direction during the 2025-26 season. It remains to be seen how Jon Cooper will utilize the veteran forward, but is versatility will allow him to be effective anywhere in the lineup.