BREAKING: Lightning Sign Forward Jeffrey Viel to Long-Term Contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 29-year-old winger Jeffrey Viel to a five-year contract worth $12.5 million.
Viel split time between the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks during the 2025-26 season. In 10 games with the Bruins, he failed to record a point but had 30 penalty minutes. In Anaheim, his offensive production took a major step forward, but he also calmed down a bit. In 35 games with the Ducks, he scored three goals and 10 points while registering 49 penalty minutes.
In the playoffs, Viel sored a pair of goals and added a couple of assists along with 17 penalty minutes in 12 games for the Ducks.
The 2025-26 season was the first full NHL season of Viel's career, although he has had numerous stints in the NHL throughout his career. Across six seasons, Viel has played in 99 NHL games, registering 15 points and 232 penalty minutes in the process. At the American Hockey League level, he recorded 170 points in 349 games along with 688 penalty minutes.