BREAKING: Lightning Sign Forward Jeffrey Viel to Long-Term Contract

Viel split time between the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks during the 2025-26 season. In 10 games with the Bruins, he failed to record a point but had 30 penalty minutes. In Anaheim, his offensive production took a major step forward, but he also calmed down a bit. In 35 games with the Ducks, he scored three goals and 10 points while registering 49 penalty minutes.