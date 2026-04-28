BREAKING: Nikita Kucherov Named Finalist for Ted Lindsay Award

Nikita Kucherov's bid for three consecutive Art Ross Trophies may not have come to fruition, but he has the opportunity to win the Ted Lindsay Award for the second straight year instead.
On Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was named one of three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, which he won at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. That was his second time winning the award, as he previously earned it at the end of the 2018-19 season.
The award is presented to the "most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players' Association," annually.
Kucherov had a phenomenal season, finishing second in the NHL in points, behind only Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. Kucherov scored 44 goals and 130 points in 76 games.
The Lightning winger has some intense competition for the award this season, as the aforementioned McDavid and the San Jose Sharks' young superstar Macklin Celebrini are also finalists.