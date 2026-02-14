Canada Defeats Switzerland 5-1, Improves to 2-0-0 at 2026 Winter Olympics

“That game was a lot closer than the score made it seem. I tip my cap to Swiss hockey; what they have done with their program over the last decade is impressive, because they are in the medal conversation at every tournament,” said Cooper. “They were a tough test and I am glad we jumped out to a lead, but they pushed us. [Logan Thompson] made some big saves for us and gave us a chance to extend our lead. Ultimately we played back-to-back games against two good countries.”