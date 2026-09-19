Conor Geekie Feeling More Confident in Third Lightning Camp

Conor Geekie is back for his third Lightning training camp feeling more confident in his game and more comfortable with the path that got him here. The 22-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite in Tampa Bay, and now he’s looking to build on everything he’s learned over the past two seasons.
Shifting from the NHL to the AHL wasn’t easy at first, but the Lightning knew he needed more time. The experience ultimately helped him grow, both as a player and a person. Much of that growth, he attributes to the help he received from Crunch head coach Joel Bouchard.
“We see eye to eye on a lot of things,” Geekie said of Bouchard. “Sometimes we’ve bumped heads, but that’s what a good player and coach relationship is. He put a lot of trust in me, and that goes a long way for me. I think it’s helped me grow just as a person in general.”
Geekie recently changed his jersey number from No. 14 to No. 94, the number he wore throughout the season in Syracuse. He also spent another summer training with Lightning skating coach Barb Underhill, continuing to work on an area of his game that has been a focus throughout his development.
“It definitely got a lot better,” Geekie said of his skating. “I’m hoping it explains itself. I think you could probably see it. At the end of the day, I’ve just got to come in and do it on the ice and in the games.”
Part of Geekie’s development has been about building his confidence. His time in Syracuse has allowed him to become more comfortable on the ice, play freely and trust his game without second-guessing himself.
“I play my best when I’m confident. Being in Syracuse the last two years, that’s when I played some of my best games. Coming here, I’m just trying to bring that same attitude and be confident, be comfortable. Don’t be afraid to mess up, kind of thing.”
Bouchard has seen Geekie’s growth firsthand and believes his willingness to learn has been a big part of it.
“He’s a passionate hockey player and he wants to do well. He wants to be the guy and he takes the game very seriously. He's still one of those young guys that's getting better and better. He's willing to put the effort in and to try to understand.“
Beyond his work ethic, Bouchard has also come to appreciate just how much of a hockey nut Geekie is.
“He’s very grounded,” he added. “Loves hockey. He watches hockey all the time. He’ll come to me in the morning and say, ‘Bouch, did you see that face-off play in the Minnesota-Boston game last night?’ I like that. He’s just a joy to be around.”
The NHL preseason is shortened to just four games this year, giving Lightning head coach Jon Cooper an opportunity to evaluate Geekie and the rest of the group as early as Sunday against the Nashville Predators.
Geekie has made the Lightning’s opening-night roster in each of the past two seasons. With centers Yanni Gourde and Dominic James both out due to injury, the door could be open for him to do it again.