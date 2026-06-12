Cooper, Kucherov Become Second Lightning Pairing to Win Adams, Hart in the Same Season

The Lightning's head coach at the time, John Tortorella, won his first career Jack Adams Award that season. That season, he led the Lightning to a 46-22-8-6 record and finished the campaign with 106 points which was the most in the Eastern Conference that season. They missed out on the Presidents' Trophy by just three points, as it went to the Detroit Red Wings. He'd later win a second Jack Adams with the Columbus Blue Jackets following the 2016-17 season.