Cooper, Kucherov Become Second Lightning Pairing to Win Adams, Hart in the Same Season
For the second time in franchise history, members of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization have taken home both the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top head coach and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player.
After an incredible regular season, Jon Cooper won his first career Jack Adams Award which was massively overdue, given his legendary career to this point. A big part of the reason behind the Lightning, and Cooper, finding success during the regular season was Nikita Kucherov.
Kucherov earned his second career Hart Memorial Trophy thanks to his 44 goals and 130 points in 76 games, beating out Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon to take home the hardware.
It's rare to see the Adams and Hart awarded to members of the same organization, but Lightning did indeed strike twice in that regard. While the 2003-04 season is mainly remembered as the season that the Lightning won their first Stanley Cup, they had quite a bit of regular season success as well.
The Lightning's head coach at the time, John Tortorella, won his first career Jack Adams Award that season. That season, he led the Lightning to a 46-22-8-6 record and finished the campaign with 106 points which was the most in the Eastern Conference that season. They missed out on the Presidents' Trophy by just three points, as it went to the Detroit Red Wings. He'd later win a second Jack Adams with the Columbus Blue Jackets following the 2016-17 season.
The 2003-04 season also saw the Lightning earn the first Hart Trophy in franchise history, as it was awarded to star winger Martin St. Louis. The then 28-year-old winger led the NHL in points (94) and finished tied for the lead in assists (56) alongside Scott Gomez of the New Jersey Devils.
The Lightning repeated a unique piece of history during the 2025-26 season, although they were unable to capture the same postseason success as the 2003-04 squad as they were eliminated in the first round by the Montreal Canadiens. Cooper and Kucherov have already done their fair share of winning though, as they won back-to-back Stanley Cups together roughly half a decade ago, and their window isn't closed just yet.