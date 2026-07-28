Crunch Owner Suggests Time Is Right for New Syracuse Arena

Team owner Howard Dolgon announced Wednesday that the organization is exploring plans to move out of the Upstate Medical University Arena at Oncenter War Memorial and build a new “state-of-the-art” arena for the franchise.
"We believe the stars are beginning to align and the time is right for bigger and better things," said Dolgon.
The Crunch have called the War Memorial home since the franchise relocated to Syracuse in 1994. The post comes just one week after the Crunch and the Tampa Bay Lightning agreed to a four-year extension of their AHL affiliation through the 2029-30 season.
"A state-of-the-art arena which would not only host our Crunch hockey team, but attract a wide range of world class sporting and entertainment events.”
While Dolgon did not reveal a potential location or timeline, he emphasized his belief in the future of Syracuse and the surrounding community.
"As we look ahead, we see tremendous promise for both our team and community. Promise for growth, which we see every day in Syracuse, and promise for improvement," he wrote.
The Crunch have played at the War Memorial for more than three decades, making the proposed arena significant if the project moves forward.