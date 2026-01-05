Darren Raddysh’s hat trick sets shot-speed record for a defenseman

With Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman expected to be out until February, Darren Raddysh is in the midst of a breakout season and it’s supported by strong underlying numbers.

Raddysh recorded his first career hat trick Saturday in the Lightning’s 7–3 win against the San Jose Sharks, becoming just the second defenseman in the NHL to post a hat trick this season, joining New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec.

According to NHL EDGE Stats, his three goals set a record (since 2021–22) for the highest average shot speed on a hat trick by a defenseman at 93.16 mph.

The defensive pairing of Raddysh and J.J. Moser has quietly turned heads over the past couple of months. Raddysh spent the early part of the season in and out of the Lightning lineup. With an expanded role now available, he has taken advantage of the opportunity.

“Raddy has been playing unbelievable. He’s been stepping up big time,” Moser said. “I think we all took a little extra ownership and put a little bit more on our shoulders.”

In addition to the shot-speed milestone from his hat trick, Raddysh leads the NHL with 38 shot attempts clocked at 90-plus mph this season. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard ranks second with 27.

The 29-year old has produced 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 35 games this season, ranking seventh among NHL defensemen in points and tied for third in goals.