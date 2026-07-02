Declan Carlile Moves On After Five Years With Lightning Organization

After five seasons in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, defenseman Declan Carlile is heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins on a two-year, $3 million contract.
Following the NHL Draft on Saturday, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said the team was still in communication with Carlile’s representative as negotiations continued, but the two sides ultimately moved in different directions.
The 26-year old spent the bulk of his professional career with the Syracuse Crunch before earning a larger NHL opportunity last season, including two playoff appearances in Round 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.
With the Lightning navigating a revolving door of injuries throughout the season, Carlile stepped up to fill key roles when called upon. In 42 games for the Lightning, he scored one goal and added a pair of assists while averaging 14:46 of ice time.
Carlile went on to represent the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, matching his point totals with the Lightning in just five games.