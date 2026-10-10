Dennis Hildeby Makes Strong First Impression in Lightning Debut

“It’s been going well in that department,” said Hildeby. “I'd say it's a very good group of guys here. They’re great at getting new guys into the team, so that's helped a lot. And obviously, system-wise, getting used to, but at the end of the day, my job is pretty similar no matter where I am. It's about stopping the puck, so it's been it's been a great start so far. I’m having a lot of fun.”