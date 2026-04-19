Dominic James Activated Off IR, Expected to Return for Lightning in Game 1
The Tampa Bay Lightning are expected to get a boost for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rookie forward Dominic James has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena.
The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the end of February after suffering a leg injury against the Buffalo Sabres. James had been progressing in practice in recent weeks, and on Saturday he centered the fourth line during rushes while also getting time on the second power-play unit.
After practice, coach Jon Cooper said he anticipates James will be ready to return.
“That’s a big injury that he had,” Cooper said. “A lot of times it’s the mental hurdle you have to get over, but I am anticipating he will be ready. He’s fast and we are playing a fast team. He’s been able to push the pace on whatever line he’s played on so that’s something we will be looking forward to. We missed it, there’s no doubt.”
James was injured in a 6-2 loss to Buffalo when his right leg twisted awkwardly during a puck battle along the boards with Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring. He underwent surgery in early March and was initially projected to miss 8-to-10 weeks, making a second-round playoff return the likely target.
Signed as a free agent in September, James quickly carved out a role for himself in Tampa Bay’s lineup. His return comes as the Lightning continue to adjust their forward group after losing Pontus Holmberg to an injury suffered April 6 against Buffalo. Nick Paul is expected to move into Holmberg’s spot alongside Yanni Gourde on the third line. Beyond his speed, James gives the Lightning another faceoff option, an area that was inconsistent at times during the regular season.
In addition to activating James, Tampa Bay also recalled forward Conor Geekie from AHL Syracuse, while reassigning Mitchell Chaffee and Jakob Pelletier and Steven Santini.