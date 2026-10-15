Dominic James Eager to Build on First NHL Season With Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 15, 2026 8:42 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 8:42 PM
The Lightning will get center Dominic James back in the lineup Thursday night as they host the Seattle Kraken at Benchmark International Arena.
James missed the first six games of the season after suffering a broken hand a week before training camp. With fewer spots available among the forwards, the competition for ice time continues to tighten. Head coach Jon Cooper saw the impact the 24-year-old made in the lineup last season.
“He helped our team. His speed, youthful legs, all those things helped push the pace with us," said Cooper. “When he started getting used to the league, it helped him. A definite addition to our team bringing him back, hopefully he can take another step here."
James played in 43 games with Tampa Bay last season, recording seven goals and 15 points while averaging 12:14 of ice time. He also appeared in all seven playoff games against Montreal, scoring twice and finishing with three points. His two goals tied for second among Lightning skaters in the postseason.
“I think building off playoffs last year and continuing what I know I can do,” James said of the new season. “And not only that, but succeeding even more. I had a really big summer and I'm really excited to play in the NHL again.”
James is looking forward to his season debut and wants to make the most of every second he's on the ice.
“It’s about seizing the opportunity. You get excited again and you’re right back at it, battling for your spot. I think that’s what it is for me tonight. I need to seize the opportunity and just play my game.”
With James back, Gage Goncalves will be a healthy scratch after previously skating in a top-line role. James is expected to center the fourth line with Conor Geekie and Jeff Viel. He may also see time on the second power-play unit.
The Lightning always have the option to go with a 12-forward, six-defenseman lineup. However, sticking with seven defensemen gives Cooper more flexibility to manage minutes on the blue line, which has proven to work well so far this season.
“We’ve got eight worthy guys, seven are in now, and eventually it's going to go down to six, so it’s a tough spot to be in, but a great spot to be in,” said Cooper. “You're cheering for all the guys, but ultimately, you want to have a team where there's players pushing other players, and when you have that, pretty good sign you have a decent team.”
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