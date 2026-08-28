Eight Lightning Games Have New Start Times for 2026-27 Season

The Lightning have early adjustments coming to their schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 season.
The NHL announced Wednesday that it made dozens of changes to start times across the league, with eight Lightning games among them. The changes range from a 30-minute adjustment to games moving into afternoon or early-evening windows.
Here are the eight Lightning games with updated start times:
Nov. 11 vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 vs. Washington Capitals - 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 at Detroit Red Wings - 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 vs. Florida Panthers - 7:30 p.m.
March 15 at Washington Capitals - 3 p.m.
March 25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 6:30 p.m.
April 6 at New Jersey Devils - 7:30 p.m.
Two changes stand out because of their earlier start times. Tampa Bay’s road game against Detroit on Jan. 23 will begin at 12:30 p.m., while the Lightning’s March 15 matchup against Washington will start at 3 p.m.
The March 25 home game against Philadelphia will also get underway earlier than the typical 7 p.m. start, with the puck scheduled to drop at 6:30 p.m.
The Lightning are set to open the 2026-27 regular season on Oct. 1 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before returning to Tampa for their home opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3. Tampa Bay is scheduled to play 84 regular-season games this season as the NHL expands the schedule from 82 games.