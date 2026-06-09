Emil Lilleberg Surprises Kids at Lightning Development Youth Hockey Camp

Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg made a surprise visit to the Lightning Development Youth Hockey Camp at TGH IcePlex on Monday. For Lilleberg, the visit took him back to attending hockey camps as a kid in Norway.
“I was one of those kids,” Lilleberg told reporters. “Norway isn’t that big, so it’s really important to have players the kids can look up to and watch. It means a lot to them. It’s really fun to be that person for the next generation. It’s been a great day.”
The Lightning Development Youth Hockey Camps are run throughout the summer by the organization’s development staff and feature instruction from former Lightning players and coaches. From time to time, current rostered players stop by to interact with young players.
“I know how much fun it is for the kids, and I think it’s fun too,” said Lilleberg. “So it’s a win-win.”
The camp is for kids up to 15 years old, the camps focus on helping young athletes develop and refine their hockey skills while fostering a love for the game.