Erik Cernak set to return for Lightning vs. Ducks

The Lightning are getting a big piece of their blue line back. The Bolts activated defenseman Erik Cernak from long-term injured reserve, and he’s expected to return Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

This will be Cernak’s first game since Nov. 22, having missed 17 games with a hand injury.

The Lightning have spent much of the season without several key pieces on the blue line, with Victor Hedman, Ryan Mcdonagh and Emil Lilleberg all currently on injured reserve. Cernak’s return marks the beginning of the group working its way back.