Even After Making Lightning History, Nikita Kucherov Still Wants More

Tampa Bay Lightning
275 Members•2,748 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 29, 2026 6:34 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 6:34 PM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 8:32 PM
When Nikita Kucherov picked up the primary assist on Brayden Point’s power-play goal in the first period of Saturday’s game, he added another record to his resume. The Tampa Bay Lightning winger passed Steven Stamkos to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.
Ask Kucherov what the scoring record means to him, and he’ll tell you it’s an honor, but his focus quickly shifted that night to what he could do to help the Lightning compete for another Stanley Cup. That mindset is part of what makes Kucherov who he is. It always comes back to winning.
The 33-year-old has never been shy about his admiration for Steven Stamkos. Mention his name, and Kucherov’s face lights up. The two developed a natural chemistry on the ice, factoring on the same goal 300 times and playing 107 playoff games together while winning two Stanley Cup championships.
Both players have joked over the years that they could score with their eyes shut. Stamkos always knew when Kucherov was sending the puck his way.
“It was just fun hockey,” Kucherov said of Stamkos’ time in Tampa.
USA TODAY Sports
Now, Kucherov has a similar connection with Point.
“I have so much trust in him and confidence in his abilities, and we know where we're going to be. I love Pointer. I wouldn't trade him for anything.. he's my guy.”
After their first-round exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kucherov and Point spent the summer working together at the Lightning’s practice facility in Brandon. Point was coming off a difficult season, and Kucherov has always welcomed his teammates to come train in the offseason.
“I loved it. It was so much fun, and you know, we had really good laughs and good drills,” said Kucherov. “It was just great to be around him and talk hockey. He's a great guy.”
Kucherov typically takes about a week off at the end of each season before returning to the ice. This summer, he gave himself a few extra days before getting back to work.
“We came back quickly right after the playoffs. Why not? You know, free ice, a big opportunity to get better,” he said. “I wouldn't want to sit here in 10 years and think I could have done something more for the team and wish I would have. I want to use the opportunity I have to get better. I love the game. All I care about is winning, and if I can get better by 1% over the summer, you know I will sacrifice everything.”
USA TODAY Sports
Kucherov feels fortunate he's had the same head coach throughout his entire NHL career. The two have been together since the 2013-14 season, and he credits Jon Cooper with helping him develop his game.
“I think coming in, I got lucky because he loved the offense and I was an offensive guy. Obviously, you’ve got to be responsible defensively. He guided me into it and he helped me a lot,” said Kucherov. “Coop taught me how to be better around the defensive zone, but he also let me do whatever was in my mind offensively.”
Kucherov has seen how important it is for skilled players to have the right people around them. He’s watched young, talented players come up through the game without coaches who fully understand their mindset.
“I think he's the best coach in the league. I'm very lucky to have him for that long of a time, we have a great relationship. As a kid coming from a different country, that's all you dream of is a coach like that, who wants to dominate, who wants you to win and will help you.”
“We’re all from different countries and we all have different cultures. He always finds a way to communicate, and I think he's done a great job so far.”
Cooper has often talked about scratching Kucherov twice during the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a decision he still looks back on from time to time.
“The one thing about Kucherov, for me personally, is when you have that much talent and you see the potential, the last thing I'm going to do is get in the way,” said Cooper.
“We've talked about it over the years.. I truly believe I treat everyone fairly. I can't sit here and say I treat everybody equally. He gets some rope from me, and he's such a worldly talent.”
Two Hart Memorial Trophies, three Art Ross Trophies, two Ted Lindsay Awards and two Stanley Cups. For Kucherov, the individual awards have meaning, but there’s still so much more he wants to accomplish.
“I feel the same as I did before, but I just want to play well,” said Kucherov. “That's all I care about.”
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy