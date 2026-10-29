Even After Making Lightning History, Nikita Kucherov Still Wants More

“We came back quickly right after the playoffs. Why not? You know, free ice, a big opportunity to get better,” he said. “I wouldn't want to sit here in 10 years and think I could have done something more for the team and wish I would have. I want to use the opportunity I have to get better. I love the game. All I care about is winning, and if I can get better by 1% over the summer, you know I will sacrifice everything.”