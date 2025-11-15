Ex-Lightning Tough Guy Signs With Overseas Club

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward/defenseman Luke Witkowski is continuing his career overseas.

Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) has announced that they have signed Witkowski to a contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

This will be the second season in a row that Witkowski has played in the SHL, as he was a member of Skelleftea AIK in 2024-25. In 25 games with the SHL club this past season, he recorded two goals, one assist, three points, and 18 penalty minutes. He also had one assist and 30 penalty minutes with the Skelleftea AIK his past season. Now, he will be looking to make a big impact with Brynas IF from here.

Witkowski was selected 160th overall by the Lightning during the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

In 66 games over two stints and four seasons with the Lightning, Witkowski recorded one goal, six assists, seven points, 47 blocks, 71 penalty minutes, and 167 hits.