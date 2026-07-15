Father of Lightning Prospect Joins Pittsburgh Front Office

The elder Pridham was hired as a "Hockey Operations Consultant," according to insider Elliotte Friedman. As a result, he'll handle contracts, cap management and planning while also helping younger staff members. He previously spent 12 seasons with the Maple Leafs organization, starting as a special assistant to the general manager before being named assistant general manager for the 2018-`19 season. As of March 31, he served as interim co-general manager until the Leafs hired new executives Mats Sundin and John Chayka.