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Father of Lightning Prospect Joins Pittsburgh Front Office

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William Espy
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The father of recently acquired Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Pridham, Brandon Pridham, has left the Toronto Maple Leafs organization to join back up with his former general manager Kyle Dubas with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The elder Pridham was hired as a "Hockey Operations Consultant," according to insider Elliotte Friedman. As a result, he'll handle contracts, cap management and planning while also helping younger staff members. He previously spent 12 seasons with the Maple Leafs organization, starting as a special assistant to the general manager before being named assistant general manager for the 2018-`19 season. As of March 31, he served as interim co-general manager until the Leafs hired new executives Mats Sundin and John Chayka. 

Jack Pridham was acquired by the Lightning back in June, as he wasn't willing to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks organization and was ready to let his NHL rights expire. He quickly committed to play NCAA hockey following the trade, allowing the Lightning to retain his rights. He was originally selected 92nd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the Lightning sent a third round pick back to Chicago to pick up his services. 

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