Former Lightning Coach Tortorella Will Not Return to Vegas

“We thank Torts for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March,” McCrimmon said in a press release. “When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts’ experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final. We are grateful for Torts’ passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best.”