Former Lightning Defenseman Declan Carlile Signs With Pittsburgh

After four seasons as a part of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, defenseman Declan Carlile is heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins on a two-year contract worth $3 million.
After spending the majority of his professional career to date with the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, Carlile finally got his opportunity to show what he could do at the NHL level during the 2025-26 season. In 42 games for the Lightning, he scored a goal, the second of his NHL career, and added a pair of assists.
Carlile then went on to represent the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, matching his point totals with the Lightning in just five games.
At the AHL level, Carlile scored 24 goals and 57 assists for a total of 81 points in 211 games, while also adding 146 penalty minutes.
Given his $1.5 million average annual value, it appears that Carlile will now have a full-time role at the NHL level for the first time in his career with the Penguins.