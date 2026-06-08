Former Lightning Defenseman Signs Extension in the KHL

Nesterov originally joined the Lightning organization as a fifth-round pick during the 2011 NHL Draft. He made the move to North America for the 2013-14 season, joining the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. He then made his NHL debut the following season and became a mainstay in the Lightning's lineup for a couple of seasons until he was moved to the Montreal Canadiens during the 2016-17 season.