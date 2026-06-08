Former Lightning Defenseman Signs Extension in the KHL

Former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nikita Nesterov is staying in Moscow for the foreseeable future.
On June 1, it was announced that the 33-year-old defenseman has signed a two-year contract extension with CSKA Moskow.
Nesterov originally joined the Lightning organization as a fifth-round pick during the 2011 NHL Draft. He made the move to North America for the 2013-14 season, joining the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. He then made his NHL debut the following season and became a mainstay in the Lightning's lineup for a couple of seasons until he was moved to the Montreal Canadiens during the 2016-17 season.
After just 15 games in Montreal, split between the regular season and playoffs, he returned to Russia and signed with CSKA Moscow for the 2017-18 season. He did attempt an NHL comeback during the 2020-21 season with the Calgary Flames, but after one campaign in Canada, he returned to CSKA for the 2021-22 season.
Nesterov has served as CSKA's captain since the 2022-23 season, and with a new two-year extension, it looks like he'll be sticking around in Russia's capital city for the foreseeable future.