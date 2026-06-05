Former Lightning Draft Pick David Carle Declines Formal Interview With Toronto Maple Leafs
This past weekend, there were quite a few rumors linking former Tampa Bay Lightning draft selection and current University of Denver Head Coach David Carle to the Toronto Maple Leafs' coaching vacancy. Ultimately though, it seems that Carle is going to remain in the collegiate ranks for the time being.
Insider Frank Seravalli reported that Carle turned down the Maple Leafs' formal request for an interview, opting to remain in his post at the University of Denver where he's won two of the last three NCAA National Championships. Carle has turned down a number of NHL opportunities over the years, as he was previously linked to the Chicago Blackhawks before they hired Jeff Blashill and multiple other teams over the years.
Carle's ties to the University of Denver run deep. He was originally set to play for the Pioneers in the late 2000's before he was forced to retire due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Even though he announced his retirement prior to the 2008 NHL Draft, the Lightning selected him with their seventh round pick that year, 203rd overall.
Carle's brother, Matt Carle, also played for the Lightning organization for a number of years.
Carle then spent four years as a student assistant coach with the program until 2012 when he went to the United State Hockey League's Green Bay Gamblers for a couple of seasons. Eventually he rejoined the Pioneers as an assistant coach in 2014 and was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2018-19 season. Since then, he's found continuous success and has become the most desired coach outside of the NHL.