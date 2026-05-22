Former Lightning Draft Pick Linked to Move in Russia

He made the move to Europe during the 2020-21 season, signing with the Black Wings 1992 of the Austrian Ice Hockey League. He then returned to North American for one final run in the AHL, signing with the Grand Rapids Griffins for the 2021-22 season. After a one year stint in Grand Rapids, the Portland, Oregon native then made the move to Russia, joining Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod for the 2022-23 season before being traded to Salavat Yulaev in the middle of the 2024-25 season.