Former Lightning Draft Pick Linked to Move in Russia

Former Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Denis Yan is rumored to be on the move after two seasons with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.
Yan, who was selected by the Lightning in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, was reported to be hitting the free agent market earlier this week. Artur Khairullin of Sport-Express in Russia stated that the 29-year-old won't return to Salavat Yulaev for the 2026-27 season, but it didn't take long for Yan to find a potential landing spot.
According to Sport-Express reporter Mikhail Zislis, Yan has been linked to HK Sochi and could potentially sign there when his current contract expires on May 31.
After being drafted by the Lightning, Yan spent parts of four seasons with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. He played in 149 games for the Lightning's farm team, scoring 34 goals and 63 points in the process.
He made the move to Europe during the 2020-21 season, signing with the Black Wings 1992 of the Austrian Ice Hockey League. He then returned to North American for one final run in the AHL, signing with the Grand Rapids Griffins for the 2021-22 season. After a one year stint in Grand Rapids, the Portland, Oregon native then made the move to Russia, joining Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod for the 2022-23 season before being traded to Salavat Yulaev in the middle of the 2024-25 season.