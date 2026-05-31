Former Lightning Forward Dominant for Latvia at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Rudolfs Balcers had a tournament to remember at the 2026 IIHF World Championship for Team Latvia.
Heading into the final day of the event, the 29-year-old winger currently leads the tournament in goals despite Latvia being eliminated during the quarterfinal. His seven goals placed him one ahead of players like Macklin Celebrini, Nico Hischier, and current Lightning prospect Noah Steen.
While any of those three players will have the opportunity to pass Balcers' goal total during their game on Sunday, Balcers will likely finish the tournament with the most goals per game of any player unless there's a drastic change.
Balcers was serving as Latvia's captain for the first time in his career, as the honor had previously belonged to former Ottawa Senator Kaspars Daugavins under normal circumstances.
Balcers had a short stint with the Lightning following his time with their state rival, the Florida Panthers. The Liepaja, Latvia native played just three games for the Lightning during the 2022-23 season, scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins in the process. He finished out his time in the organization with the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.
After departing the Lightning organization, Balcers joined the ZSC Lions in the Swiss National League, where he has played ever since.