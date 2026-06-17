Former Lightning Forward, Goaltender Involved in Trade Between Nashville and Colorado
In an odd turn of events, two former Tampa Bay Lightning draft picks were traded for one another on Tuesday while one of them is already committed to play overseas.
On Tuesday, the Nashville Predators traded the rights to goaltender Magnus Chrona and two third round draft picks to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ross Colton and Isak Posch.
Chrona was originally selected by the Lightning 152nd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft but never suited up for the Bolts, as his rights were traded to the San Jose Sharks while he was still attending the University of Denver. Last month, Chrona signed a two-year contract with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League and is expected to remain overseas.
Ross Colton had more of an impact on the Lightning's NHL success, as he scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal for the Bolts in 2021. Originally the Lightning's 118th overall pick in 2016, Colton was traded to Colorado for a second round pick (Ethan Gauthier) in 2023.
In 190 regular season games with Tampa Bay, Colton scored 47 goals and a total of 83 points. In the playoffs, he played 52 games for the Bolts and scored 10 goals and 19 total points.
Colton is expected to be the most impactful piece in this trade, as he rejoins his former boss, Chris McFarland, in Nashville.