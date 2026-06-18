Former Lightning Forward Named New Head Coach of the Golden Knights

Craig was originally drafted by the Lightning in the eighth round of the 2002 NHL Draft. After a couple of seasons split between the American Hockey League and the ECHL, he finally got his opportunity to play in the NHL during the 2005-06 season. He would remain with the Lightning organization, playing a number of games split between the NHL and AHL until the 2010-11 season when he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins. He'd then go on to conclude his playing career with the Columbus Blue Jackets.