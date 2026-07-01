Former Lightning Forward Returning to Los Angeles

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry is heading back to the Golden State, as he's signed with the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight summer.
The Lightning acquired Perry from the Kings ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline in March, sending a second round pick in 2028 to Los Angeles in the process.
Perry, 4``1, scored six goals and tallied a total of nine points in 22 regular season games with the Lightning, but when the postseason came around, he was one of a number of players to disappear entirely. In seven playoff games, Perry failed to record a single point.
Perry's new contract with the Kings is another one-year deal, worth just $1 million. As a result, Perry will become an unrestricted free agent once again next summer, assuming he opts to continue his NHL career at this point. According to PuckPedia, Perry's contract does not include trade protection, so he could be on the move once again next spring.