Former Lightning Forward Signs With KHL Team

This former Lightning forward is heading to the KHL.
A former Tampa Bay Lightning forward is heading to the KHL.
Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL has signed former Lightning forward Boris Katchouk to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.
Katchouk heading to the KHL comes after he spent the majority of this past season in the AHL. In 46 games split between the Syracuse Crunch, Iowa Wild, and Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, he posted 11 goals, 14 assists, and 25 points. He also played in three games with the Lightning last season before being traded to the Minnesota Wild, where he recorded zero points and five hits.
Katchouk was selected by the Lightning in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry draft, 44th overall. From there, he played in his first 38 career NHL games with the Bolts during the 2021-22 season, where he posted two goals, four assists, six points, and 25 penalty minutes. His first stint with the Lightning ended later that season when he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in the deal that brought Brandon Hagel to Tampa.
In 179 career NHL games split between the Lightning, Blackhawks, and Ottawa Senators, Katchouk posted 15 goals, 21 assists, and 36 points.