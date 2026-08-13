Former Lightning Forward Signs With KHL Team

Katchouk was selected by the Lightning in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry draft, 44th overall. From there, he played in his first 38 career NHL games with the Bolts during the 2021-22 season, where he posted two goals, four assists, six points, and 25 penalty minutes. His first stint with the Lightning ended later that season when he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in the deal that brought Brandon Hagel to Tampa.