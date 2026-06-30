Former Lightning Forward to Enter Free Agent Market

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Curtis Douglas will be hitting the open market on July 1, as it's been reported that the Vancouver Canucks are not planning on re-signing him after claiming him off of waivers back in March.
Douglas, a 6-foot-9 center, started the 2025-26 season with the Lightning and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. He played a total of 35 games in the Lightning organization, 29 of which were at the NHL level, before the Canucks claimed him off of waivers.
After going to Vancouver, Curtis scored just a single goal and added a single assist in 14 games. His penalty minutes also dropped significantly, which is a big deal for a player known mostly for his physicality. During his 29 games with the Lightning, Curtis had 92 penalty minutes. In roughly half the games for Vancouver, he had just 16 penalty minutes.
It's unknown how much of a market there will be for the 26-year-old center, as he was mainly a regular in the AHL before being given an opportunity by the Lightning this season. One way or another, he'll be wearing a new uniform when the 2026-27 season kicks off in September.