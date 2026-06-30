Former Lightning Forwards Not Issued Qualifying Offer by Detroit

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Wojciech Stachowiak and Michael Milne will hit unrestricted free agency this summer, as the Detroit Red Wings opted not to tender them qualifying offers ahead of Monday's deadline.
The Lightning signed Stachowiak from ERC Ingolstadt of the German DEL last spring. He spent his entire stint with the team in the American Hockey League with their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. In 38 games for Syracuse, the Polish-born winger scored nine games and tallied a total of 17 points.
Milne on the other hand was acquired as a part of a minor league trade that sent Boris Katchouk to the Minnesota Wild in late December. He played just 19 games for the Crunch, recording a single assist in the process.
Both forward were then traded to Detroit ahead of the 2026 Trade Deadline in exchange for defenseman Ian Mitchell.
It's unknown how much of a market there will be for either player when they hit the free agent pool on Wednesday, but they'll certainly be donning new uniforms this fall.