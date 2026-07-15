Former Lightning GM Steve Yzerman Steps Down From Red Wings GM Role

Former Lightning GM Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Yzerman was with the Lightning from 2010 to 2019 before the team went on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. Current GM Julien BriseBois served as his assistant general manager.
Yzerman will remain with the organization as senior adviser to CEO Chris Ilitch. The Red Wings have already begun a search for their next leader of hockey operations and say internal and external candidates will be considered.
"Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization,” said Ilitch. “We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family.”
In the meantime, Yzerman will remain in his current role to oversee day-to-day operations and help ensure a seamless transition. He will also serve in an advisory role on the search committee.
"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” said Yzerman. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”
“My commitment to the Red Wings and this community will never waver, and I look forward to supporting the organization in whatever role is needed to achieve our collective goals,” said Yzerman. “I want to thank our passionate fanbase for their support, as they are what makes Detroit and the entire state of Michigan a very special place in the hockey world.”