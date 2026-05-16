Former Lightning goalie Manon Rheaume named GM of PWHL Detroit expansion franchise
Former Lightning goalie Manon Rheaume is heading back into professional hockey.
The PWHL announced Friday that Rheaume has been hired as general manager of the league’s new expansion franchise in Detroit, putting one of the most influential figures in women’s hockey history in charge of building the team from the ground up.
Rheaume remains the only woman to ever play in the NHL after appearing in preseason exhibition games for the Lightning in 1992 and 1993. She also became the first woman to have her own hockey card in 1992.
"When I was in Tampa Bay, I didn't realize the impact it had on women," Rheaume told the Tampa Bay Times in 2017. "I didn't understand I would have a positive influence for someone who has dreams. Even parents come up now and tell me even their boys had posters of me on their wall — if she could do it, I can do it. I realize now it was a big deal."
The 54-year-old former Canadian national team member is a two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist.
“Manon is a pioneer whose impact on the game extends far beyond the ice,” said Jayna Hefford, the PWHL’s executive vice president of hockey operations. “She brings an unmatched hockey resume, a championship mindset, and a lifelong commitment to growing the women’s game.”
Rheaume’s work will begin quickly, with the PWHL expansion player dispersal process set to start May 28. The 2026 PWHL Draft will follow on June 17 at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.