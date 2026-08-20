Former Lightning Gritty Forward Still A Free Agent

Will this former Lightning forward find a new home?
With it now being roughly three weeks into August, the free agent market is significantly smaller than it was on July 1.
While this is the case, there are still a good amount of players looking for their next contracts. Among them is former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Adam Erne.
Erne still being a free agent at this point in the summer comes after he saw his most NHL action in years. In 45 games with the Dallas Stars during this past season, he posted six goals, eight points, and 141 hits.
This was after Erne posted one assist in 10 AHL games for the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2024-25 season. He did not make an NHL appearance in 2024-25.
Teams looking for more forward depth and grit could consider taking a chance on Erne with a professional tryout (PTO) agreement or one-year contract. While he does not provide a ton of offense, his hard-nosed style of play makes him a serviceable bottom-six forward when used in the lineup.
Erne was selected by the Lightning in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, 33rd overall. In 114 games over three seasons with the Bolts from 2016-17 to 2018-19, he recorded 13 goals, 14 assists, 27 points, and 267 hits.